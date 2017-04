Disgraced former Massachusetts House of Representatives' Speaker Thomas Finneran cannot receive his state pension because of his federal conviction related to an illegal redistricting plan, the Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

The state high court unanimously held that the former Democratic politician's conviction on an obstruction of justice charge was linked to his position as Speaker, which triggered forfeiture of his pension.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o4OM0r