FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
FedEx workers accuse company of pension calculation errors in class action
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 15, 2017 / 10:33 PM / 3 months ago

FedEx workers accuse company of pension calculation errors in class action

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Two FedEx mechanics have accused the shipping company of short-changing thousands of its workers nationwide who took military leave to serve in the National Guard and reserves by contributing less to their pensions than they were entitled to.

In a proposed class action filed in federal court in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, Clifton Cunningham and Don Teed claimed that FedEx did not apply the right formula to calculate their pension contributions as required by the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), a law governing civilian employers' duties to uniformed service members.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pQp2lW

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.