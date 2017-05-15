FedEx workers accuse company of pension calculation errors in class action

Two FedEx mechanics have accused the shipping company of short-changing thousands of its workers nationwide who took military leave to serve in the National Guard and reserves by contributing less to their pensions than they were entitled to.

In a proposed class action filed in federal court in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, Clifton Cunningham and Don Teed claimed that FedEx did not apply the right formula to calculate their pension contributions as required by the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), a law governing civilian employers' duties to uniformed service members.

