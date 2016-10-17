FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Q&A: Jackson Lewis' Timothy Kratz on managing political speech at work
October 17, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

Q&A: Jackson Lewis' Timothy Kratz on managing political speech at work

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The 2016 presidential election features some of the most polarizing candidates in the nation's history. Even in a standard election season, employers have concerns about managing political discussions that can cause disruptions on the job, said Timothy Kratz, a partner with Jackson Lewis who counsels companies on a range of workplace issues.

But events surrounding Republican nominee Donald Trump over the past week - including a leaked 2005 video of him bragging about sexually assaulting women and several women accusing him of sexual assault - underscore that the contest is in uncharted waters.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dVyNvP

