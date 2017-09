Ohio’s State Employee Relations Board has jurisdiction to decide whether workers at privately managed state prisons are public employees, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The seven-justice high court ruled 5-2 that the state employee board and not trial courts have the authority to hear claims tied to collective bargaining rights under the labor and industry code for public employees.

