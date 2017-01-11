Two reports on Trump's labor nominee paint radically different pictures

The fight to sway public opinion about fast-food executive Andy Puzder, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Labor Department, heated up on Tuesday as two advocacy groups released competing reports on working conditions at his company's restaurants.

Puzder, a vocal critic of the Obama administration's employment-related initiatives, is the chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc, which owns the Carl's Jr, Hardee's, Green Burrito and Red Burrito fast-food chains. The more than 3,300 restaurants in the CKE system - most of which are operated by franchisees - seem like very different places to work in the groups' respective reports.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j0QaNy