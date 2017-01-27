Workers’ group attacks labor nominee with fresh harassment and wage-theft complaints

In a broadside against labor secretary nominee Andy Puzder, the union-backed Fight for $15 campaign announced on Thursday that fast-food workers have filed a raft of labor law complaints with state and federal agencies against restaurants franchised by the company that Puzder runs.

Current and former workers at CKE Restaurant Inc franchisees operating Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s locations filed 22 complaints of wage theft with the U.S. Labor Department and state agencies and four sexual harassment claims with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Local Fight for $15 chapters filed seven unfair labor practice complaints with the National Labor Relations Board.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jEKj01