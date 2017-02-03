FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watchdog group seeks labor nominee's divorce records
February 3, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 7 months ago

Watchdog group seeks labor nominee's divorce records

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A government watchdog group on Thursday announced its bid to unseal the divorce records of labor secretary nominee Andy Puzder, saying that a Senate panel should have the information ahead of his confirmation hearing in light of press reports that include domestic violence allegations.

The Campaign for Accountability said that it filed a petition with a court in St. Louis, Missouri after the clerk of the court refused to produce records of Puzder’s 1989 divorce, which were sealed the day after President Donald Trump nominated Puzder.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kwGr4M

