8th Circuit deems former Oracle exec's retaliation claim unreasonable

A federal appeals court threw out a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former sales executive who accused Oracle America Inc of firing him as payback for his complaints about a superior's revenue projections.

In its opinion on Monday, a unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals adopted a standard that allows a Sarbanes-Oxley Act whistleblower claim to advance even if a plaintiff mistakenly believes that his or her employer committed securities fraud. But even under that standard, the panel ruled, Vincent Beacom's belief that Oracle was defrauding its investors via inflated revenue projections was objectively unreasonable.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22LHxX9