FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
8th Circuit deems former Oracle exec's retaliation claim unreasonable
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 7, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

8th Circuit deems former Oracle exec's retaliation claim unreasonable

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court threw out a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former sales executive who accused Oracle America Inc of firing him as payback for his complaints about a superior's revenue projections.

In its opinion on Monday, a unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals adopted a standard that allows a Sarbanes-Oxley Act whistleblower claim to advance even if a plaintiff mistakenly believes that his or her employer committed securities fraud. But even under that standard, the panel ruled, Vincent Beacom's belief that Oracle was defrauding its investors via inflated revenue projections was objectively unreasonable.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22LHxX9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.