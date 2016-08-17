U.S. appeals court asks former city official to fix retaliation complaint

A former city manager in South Florida who claims he was fired in retaliation for whistleblowing needs to revise his "poorly-drafted complaint" to clarify his accusations, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in its opinion that it could not tell whether a majority of claims brought by Joe Carollo, ex-city manager for Doral, Florida met the legal threshold for alleged violations of his right to free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

