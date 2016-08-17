FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. appeals court asks former city official to fix retaliation complaint
August 17, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

U.S. appeals court asks former city official to fix retaliation complaint

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A former city manager in South Florida who claims he was fired in retaliation for whistleblowing needs to revise his "poorly-drafted complaint" to clarify his accusations, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in its opinion that it could not tell whether a majority of claims brought by Joe Carollo, ex-city manager for Doral, Florida met the legal threshold for alleged violations of his right to free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bokCjm

