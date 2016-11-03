FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Labor Department objects to nationwide injunction of OSHA reporting rule
November 3, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 10 months ago

Labor Department objects to nationwide injunction of OSHA reporting rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Labor Department pushed back on Tuesday against an industry bid for a nationwide preliminary injunction to block a rule prohibiting employers from retaliating against workers who report injuries and illnesses.

The department urged U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay in Dallas to not follow the lead of three other federal judges in Texas who this year have handed down blanket orders stopping Obama administration initiatives nationwide, if he decides a preliminary injunction is warranted. Instead, an injunction should only apply to the plaintiffs, the department said in a brief.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ffot1J

