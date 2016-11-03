Labor Department objects to nationwide injunction of OSHA reporting rule

The U.S. Labor Department pushed back on Tuesday against an industry bid for a nationwide preliminary injunction to block a rule prohibiting employers from retaliating against workers who report injuries and illnesses.

The department urged U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay in Dallas to not follow the lead of three other federal judges in Texas who this year have handed down blanket orders stopping Obama administration initiatives nationwide, if he decides a preliminary injunction is warranted. Instead, an injunction should only apply to the plaintiffs, the department said in a brief.

