3 months ago
Former King & Spalding attorney sues firm for wrongful termination
#Westlaw News
May 9, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 3 months ago

Former King & Spalding attorney sues firm for wrongful termination

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A former King & Spalding associate in a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court accused the firm of firing him for reporting what he viewed as ethical breaches in its representation of a Chinese telecommunications company.

David Joffe, a commercial litigator in the firm's Manhattan office, said in his complaint that partners representing ZTE Corp in a contract dispute made untrue statements to a federal judge about with whom the client shared confidential information.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q1iG72

