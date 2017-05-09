Former King & Spalding attorney sues firm for wrongful termination

A former King & Spalding associate in a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court accused the firm of firing him for reporting what he viewed as ethical breaches in its representation of a Chinese telecommunications company.

David Joffe, a commercial litigator in the firm's Manhattan office, said in his complaint that partners representing ZTE Corp in a contract dispute made untrue statements to a federal judge about with whom the client shared confidential information.

