A California labor lawyer can be held liable under the Fair Labor Standards Act for retaliating against his client’s former employee who was suing for violations of state workplace law, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived Jose Arias' lawsuit against Anthony Raimondo of Raimondo & Associates in Fresno. Arias, who had sued the Angelo Dairy facility for allegedly violating a number of state laws, accused Raimondo of planning to have federal immigration agents take him into custody during a scheduled deposition and expel him from the country.

