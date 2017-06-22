A California labor lawyer can be held liable under the Fair
Labor Standards Act for retaliating against his client’s former
employee who was suing for violations of state workplace law, a
federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals revived Jose Arias' lawsuit against Anthony Raimondo
of Raimondo & Associates in Fresno. Arias, who had sued the
Angelo Dairy facility for allegedly violating a number of state
laws, accused Raimondo of planning to have federal immigration
agents take him into custody during a scheduled deposition and
expel him from the country.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2rWoYaB
(Reporting by Robert Iafolla)