2nd Circuit tosses former New York labor official's retaliation lawsuit

The former director of the New York State Department of Labor office charged with enforcing job discrimination laws cannot sue the department for firing her because she opposed changes to how agencies handled bias complaints, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed Winifred Cooper’s retaliation lawsuit because she could not have believed the modifications to the process for internal complaints violated equal opportunity laws.

