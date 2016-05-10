FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fired worker accuses Recall of mishandling law firm documents
May 10, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Fired worker accuses Recall of mishandling law firm documents

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A former employee of Recall Corp filed a lawsuit against the information management company accusing it of firing her for refusing to help defraud law firms and other clients by covering up the loss of documents they stored with the company.

Kelly Lohan filed a complaint on Monday in federal court in Maryland claiming Recall mishandled documents it stored for Arent Fox, Sidley Austin and Howrey, which is now defunct.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T33ivf

