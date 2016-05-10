Fired worker accuses Recall of mishandling law firm documents

A former employee of Recall Corp filed a lawsuit against the information management company accusing it of firing her for refusing to help defraud law firms and other clients by covering up the loss of documents they stored with the company.

Kelly Lohan filed a complaint on Monday in federal court in Maryland claiming Recall mishandled documents it stored for Arent Fox, Sidley Austin and Howrey, which is now defunct.

