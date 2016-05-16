Appeals court lifts injunction blocking Lear Corp from suing workers

A federal appeals court on Friday lifted a preliminary injunction against Lear Corp that had blocked the Michigan-based automotive and aerospace giant from suing current or former employees for complaining about health and safety conditions at the company.

A unanimous panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a federal judge in Alabama should not have granted the U.S. Labor Department’s request for the injunction. The judge found that the litigation could be retaliatory, but she also should have found that it had no reasonable basis or was preempted in order to issue the injunction, the panel said.

