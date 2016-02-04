Federal judge strikes down Kentucky county's right-to-work law

Feb 4 -

A federal judge struck down a Kentucky county’s right-to-work ordinance on Wednesday, casting doubt on the legal viability of barring union security agreements with local-level laws.

U.S. District Judge David Hale in Louisville, Kentucky, ruled that federal labor law preempts Hardin County’s measure prohibiting provisions in collective bargaining agreements that require workers to pay money to labor unions as a condition of employment.

(Reporting by Robert Iafolla)