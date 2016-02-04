FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge strikes down Kentucky county's right-to-work law
February 4, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Federal judge strikes down Kentucky county's right-to-work law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Feb 4 -

A federal judge struck down a Kentucky county’s right-to-work ordinance on Wednesday, casting doubt on the legal viability of barring union security agreements with local-level laws.

U.S. District Judge David Hale in Louisville, Kentucky, ruled that federal labor law preempts Hardin County’s measure prohibiting provisions in collective bargaining agreements that require workers to pay money to labor unions as a condition of employment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23KCUy4 (Reporting by Robert Iafolla)

