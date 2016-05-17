FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: Construction groups challenge Massachusetts paid sick leave law
May 17, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Case to Watch: Construction groups challenge Massachusetts paid sick leave law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Massachusetts voters approved a ballot measure in 2014 allowing all employees to earn paid sick leave, but a federal appeals court will soon consider whether to exclude unionized workers from the law’s coverage.

A coalition of construction contractors and industry groups has asked the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive its effort to block claims brought under the sick leave law on behalf of workers covered by collective bargaining agreements. They have argued the state law is preempted by a federal law that governs relations between unions and management.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TkoMaF

