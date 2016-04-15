FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit selected as venue for lawsuits against OSHA's silica rule
April 15, 2016 / 12:21 AM / a year ago

D.C. Circuit selected as venue for lawsuits against OSHA's silica rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Lawsuits challenging a new federal regulation for crystalline silica will proceed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which a judicial panel randomly selected from six possible circuit courts.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation in Washington on Tuesday consolidated the petitions for review filed by industry groups and labor unions into a single case in the D.C. Circuit. Unions filed petitions in the D.C. and the 3rd Circuits, while industry groups filed petitions in the 5th, 8th, 10th and 11th Circuits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SOCX3n

