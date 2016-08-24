9th Circuit upholds California ban on sexual orientation therapy for minors

The state of California did not violate the religious rights of mental-health providers by banning them from trying to change the sexual orientation of minors, a U.S. appeals court held Tuesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a challenge by three licensed therapists, represented by the Pacific Justice Institute, who claimed a 2012 California law was an unconstitutional attempt to inhibit religion and that it was specifically directed at conservative religious groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bEAeOC