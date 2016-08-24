FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
9th Circuit upholds California ban on sexual orientation therapy for minors
August 24, 2016

9th Circuit upholds California ban on sexual orientation therapy for minors

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The state of California did not violate the religious rights of mental-health providers by banning them from trying to change the sexual orientation of minors, a U.S. appeals court held Tuesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a challenge by three licensed therapists, represented by the Pacific Justice Institute, who claimed a 2012 California law was an unconstitutional attempt to inhibit religion and that it was specifically directed at conservative religious groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bEAeOC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
