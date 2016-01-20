FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit to review NLRB ruling on Facebook-related firings
January 20, 2016

D.C. Circuit to review NLRB ruling on Facebook-related firings

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 20 -

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will consider on Thursday whether a clothing company illegally fired three workers for their critical comments posted on Facebook, giving the court a rare opportunity to clarify how labor law applies to social media use, a still nascent area of the law.

Design Technology Group, a Las Vegas company that runs a chain of clothing retailers, is challenging a 2014 ruling from the National Labor Relations Board that found the terminations were unlawful because the employees’ discussions of working conditions on Facebook were protected concerted activities under the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1nlkvHU

