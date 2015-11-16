Concrete supplier must reinstate striking workers - D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that an Ohio concrete supplier must reinstate with backpay 11 workers who were replaced after staging a nine-day strike, rejecting the company’s argument that the protest lacked legal protections.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld a National Labor Relations Board decision that the workers’ choice to abide by their agreement with employer Spurlino Materials not to strike at one particular jobsite did not make their entire, multi-site protest a partial strike.

