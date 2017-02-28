FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
10th Circuit rejects EEOC subpoena in systemic pregnancy bias case
February 28, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 6 months ago

10th Circuit rejects EEOC subpoena in systemic pregnancy bias case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has denied a request from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to enforce a subpoena in its investigation into suspected systemic pregnancy discrimination at a chain of laboratories in New Mexico.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled that the EEOC failed to justify its request for information from TriCore Reference Laboratories, including a list of all workers who had requested disability accommodations and those who had been pregnant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2l8H8SQ

