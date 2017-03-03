FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit tosses fired UPS worker's lawsuit brought under Kentucky gun law
March 3, 2017

6th Circuit tosses fired UPS worker's lawsuit brought under Kentucky gun law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A former UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc operations supervisor cannot sue for wrongful termination for possessing a concealed handgun on the company’s property, a divided federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

In a 2-1 decision, a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel held that Bruce Holly lost the protection of Kentucky's gun-owner rights' law when he removed his firearm from his vehicle and placed it in another UPS SCS employee’s vehicle.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mihMkV

