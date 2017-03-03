6th Circuit tosses fired UPS worker's lawsuit brought under Kentucky gun law

A former UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc operations supervisor cannot sue for wrongful termination for possessing a concealed handgun on the company’s property, a divided federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

In a 2-1 decision, a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel held that Bruce Holly lost the protection of Kentucky's gun-owner rights' law when he removed his firearm from his vehicle and placed it in another UPS SCS employee’s vehicle.

