FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Senate approves resolution to eliminate Obama-era drug-testing rule
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 15, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 5 months ago

Senate approves resolution to eliminate Obama-era drug-testing rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Republicans in the Senate have passed a measure to overturn an Obama administration rule that imposes limits on states' authority to drug test applicants for unemployment benefits.

On a strict 51-48 party-line vote on Tuesday, the Senate endorsed a joint resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to eliminate the regulation that restricts drug testing to applicants who were fired for drug use, as well as those who are seeking jobs involving transportation or firearms, or positions in which testing is legally required.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mtX6mi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.