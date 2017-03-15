Senate approves resolution to eliminate Obama-era drug-testing rule

Republicans in the Senate have passed a measure to overturn an Obama administration rule that imposes limits on states' authority to drug test applicants for unemployment benefits.

On a strict 51-48 party-line vote on Tuesday, the Senate endorsed a joint resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to eliminate the regulation that restricts drug testing to applicants who were fired for drug use, as well as those who are seeking jobs involving transportation or firearms, or positions in which testing is legally required.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mtX6mi