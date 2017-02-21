Lawyer seeks restraining order on ex-partner in trade secrets dispute

A Silicon Valley intellectual property attorney has asked a federal judge for a temporary restraining order to block his former law partner from using trade secrets he claims he stole after they dissolved their two-attorney firm, Mahamedi Paradice in Campbell, California.

Zurvan Mahamedi claimed in court filings on Thursday that evidence uncovered during the course of his trade secrets lawsuit shows that his former partner William Paradice has confidential information that belongs to him related to legal strategy, billing and clients, despite Paradice's sworn declaration to the contrary.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lHfhbU