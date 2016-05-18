FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New federal trade secrets law at center of lawsuit over disclosure of payrolls
May 18, 2016

New federal trade secrets law at center of lawsuit over disclosure of payrolls

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Virginia-based engineering and telecommunications services provider on Monday filed one of the first lawsuits brought under the new federal trade secrets law signed last week, accusing the city of Miami Beach of disclosing confidential employee information to a local union.

Subcontractor M.C. Dean Inc claims that the city gave an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers affiliate unredacted payroll data related to M.C. Dean employees working on the Miami Beach Convention Center project, exposing employee information that the company says is a trade secret.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24ZkMAk

