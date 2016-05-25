Lawyer sues former partner under new federal trade secrets law

A Silicon Valley intellectual property attorney has sued his former law partner under the new federal trade secrets law for allegedly stealing confidential billing information, client contacts, litigation strategy and legal research.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in federal court in San Jose, California Zurvan Mahamedi accused William Paradice of violating their partnership separation agreement and taking his trade secrets by copying Mahamedi’s entire database, rather than taking only the information related to his clients.

