Lawyer sues former partner under new federal trade secrets law
May 25, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Lawyer sues former partner under new federal trade secrets law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Silicon Valley intellectual property attorney has sued his former law partner under the new federal trade secrets law for allegedly stealing confidential billing information, client contacts, litigation strategy and legal research.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in federal court in San Jose, California Zurvan Mahamedi accused William Paradice of violating their partnership separation agreement and taking his trade secrets by copying Mahamedi’s entire database, rather than taking only the information related to his clients.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RrwjPf

