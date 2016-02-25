FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal list is final word on Indian tribe's immunity from suit - 11th Circuit
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 25, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Federal list is final word on Indian tribe's immunity from suit - 11th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

A Native American tribe that is on the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ list of federally recognized tribes enjoys sovereign immunity from civil lawsuits, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a lower court decision dismissing gender bias and retaliation claims brought by a security guard at one of the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s casinos.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T92lXg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.