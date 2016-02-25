Federal list is final word on Indian tribe's immunity from suit - 11th Circuit

By Robert Iafolla

A Native American tribe that is on the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ list of federally recognized tribes enjoys sovereign immunity from civil lawsuits, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a lower court decision dismissing gender bias and retaliation claims brought by a security guard at one of the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s casinos.

