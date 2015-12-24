Judge blocks Uber's new arbitration agreements

In the latest twist in the ongoing legal battle over whether Uber Technologies Inc drivers in California are employees or independent contractors, a federal judge on Wednesday blocked the company’s latest arbitration agreement with drivers.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said the new agreement could mislead drivers and limit their ability to participate in the pending class action against the ride-sharing service over their employment status.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PmFlz9