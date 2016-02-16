FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worker complaints were concerted activity, but firing may be legal - 3rd Circuit
February 16, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Worker complaints were concerted activity, but firing may be legal - 3rd Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

In a detailed opinion examining what constitutes “concerted activity” under federal labor law, a U.S. appeals court on Friday vacated a National Labor Relations Board ruling against an information technology company for firing a worker.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that Jason Galanter’s complaints to MCPc Inc management about a general work issue in a group meeting constituted concerted activity, but remanded the case to the NLRB to determine whether the company sacked him for that legally protected activity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20XRRy9

