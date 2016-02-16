Worker complaints were concerted activity, but firing may be legal - 3rd Circuit

In a detailed opinion examining what constitutes “concerted activity” under federal labor law, a U.S. appeals court on Friday vacated a National Labor Relations Board ruling against an information technology company for firing a worker.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that Jason Galanter’s complaints to MCPc Inc management about a general work issue in a group meeting constituted concerted activity, but remanded the case to the NLRB to determine whether the company sacked him for that legally protected activity.

