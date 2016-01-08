In high stakes Friedrichs case, U.S. Supreme Court has no record to review

Jan 8 -

In a high-stakes dispute that could upend the way public unions are funded and potentially erode their bargaining power, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will consider a challenge to a longstanding precedent in a case with virtually no factual record.

The legal attack on the high court’s 1977 decision in Abood v. Detroit Board of Education, which allows unions to collect “agency” or “fair-share” fees from public employees who are not union members to cover spending for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical functions, could have grave consequences for unions if the court bars charging those fees. But, while the parties in the case make assertions about the ramifications of overturning Abood, they have no evidence to support their claims because of the empty record.

