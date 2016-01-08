FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In high stakes Friedrichs case, U.S. Supreme Court has no record to review
#Westlaw News
January 8, 2016 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

In high stakes Friedrichs case, U.S. Supreme Court has no record to review

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 8 -

In a high-stakes dispute that could upend the way public unions are funded and potentially erode their bargaining power, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will consider a challenge to a longstanding precedent in a case with virtually no factual record.

The legal attack on the high court’s 1977 decision in Abood v. Detroit Board of Education, which allows unions to collect “agency” or “fair-share” fees from public employees who are not union members to cover spending for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical functions, could have grave consequences for unions if the court bars charging those fees. But, while the parties in the case make assertions about the ramifications of overturning Abood, they have no evidence to support their claims because of the empty record.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IUefQO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
