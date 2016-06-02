California employer illegally hired permanent strike replacements - NLRB

A California healthcare facility violated federal labor law by hiring permanent replacements to retaliate against striking workers, the National Labor Relations Board ruled in a decision that could limit employers' options during a strike.

In a 2-1 decision, the NLRB said on Tuesday that an employer's decision to permanently replace striking workers cannot be motivated by a purpose prohibited by the National Labor Relations Act, clarifying a 52-year-old precedent in favor of strikers.

