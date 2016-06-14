Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Massachusetts bargaining law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to a Massachusetts law that made home-based childcare providers public employees for collective bargaining purposes.

The high court's decision not to take the case ends the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation-backed fight against the 2012 law that permitted the Service Employees International Union to become the exclusive representative of childcare providers who work from their own homes and accept payment from the state for caring for low-income children.

