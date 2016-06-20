FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB avoids reversal after union refunded worker's dues - D.C. Circuit
#Westlaw News
June 20, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

NLRB avoids reversal after union refunded worker's dues - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a challenge to a National Labor Relations Board ruling that allowed a union to not tell a prospective member the amount she would have saved in reduced dues if she did not join, finding that the case was moot after the union refunded her dues.

But the unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit - recognizing that the union dodged certain defeat by sending a refund check - vacated the board's decision to allow for future litigation of the underlying issue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28IUonD

