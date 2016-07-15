Union can sue ex-official over trying to poach members for his rival union - D.C. Circuit

A public safety union can sue a former official for recruiting its members for a rival union he founded, a divided federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

In a 2-1 ruling that deepened a circuit split on the issue, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit held that the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act (LMRDA) gives unions a cause of action against their employees for breach of fiduciary duty.

