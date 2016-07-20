FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Successor company cannot unilaterally change employment terms - NLRB
July 20, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Successor company cannot unilaterally change employment terms - NLRB

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

An international chemical distributor violated federal labor law by unilaterally changing employment terms for union workers the company retained after it acquired the warehouse operation at which they were working, the National Labor Relations Board ruled on Monday.

On a 2-1 vote, a three-member panel of the NLRB ruled that Texas-based Nexeo Solutions was a "perfectly clear" successor to Ashland Distribution under the board's 1974 decision in Spruce Up, which meant it had to bargain with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters affiliate representing the workers before changing their pension plan, healthcare and other employment terms.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29U4pgP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
