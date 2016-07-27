FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Industry groups back Macy's bid for en banc review in NLRB case
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Industry groups back Macy's bid for en banc review in NLRB case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A coalition of industry groups have asked a full federal appeals court to hear a challenge to a decision allowing a so-called "micro union" at a Macy's Inc store, backing the department store chain's bid for en banc review.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Federation, HR Policy Association and other industry groups filed motions on Monday asking the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to be allowed to file amicus briefs in the case, arguing that smaller bargaining units create "Balkanized" workforces that ultimately hurt collective bargaining.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a8VuJX

