Industry groups back Macy's bid for en banc review in NLRB case

A coalition of industry groups have asked a full federal appeals court to hear a challenge to a decision allowing a so-called "micro union" at a Macy's Inc store, backing the department store chain's bid for en banc review.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Federation, HR Policy Association and other industry groups filed motions on Monday asking the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to be allowed to file amicus briefs in the case, arguing that smaller bargaining units create "Balkanized" workforces that ultimately hurt collective bargaining.

