Union can organize at hospital via micro unit - D.C. Circuit

National Labor Relations Board restrictions on labor organizing at hospitals do not prevent a union from adding a so-called micro unit of workers to an existing bargaining unit, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected Rush University Medical Center's challenge to a National Labor Relations Board decision allowing about 250 non-union patient care technicians to vote to join a bargaining unit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2blbay9