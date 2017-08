The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) asserted jurisdiction over a New York City charter school, rejecting a union's argument that the charter school teachers were public employees.

On a 2-1 vote, the NLRB said on Wednesday that Hyde Leadership Charter School-Brooklyn is not exempt from its authority because it is not a political subdivision of New York. The NLRB has jurisdiction over private employers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bFc8RK