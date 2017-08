The editorial staffers at the subscription legal news service Law360 have formed a union, becoming the latest in a series of digital newsrooms that have unionized.

The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday officially certified Law360 staffers' 109-9 vote to join the NewsGuild of New York. The election was conducted Aug. 10 and the votes were tallied Aug. 24.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cuooK2