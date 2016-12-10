Columbia graduate assistants vote to join union

Columbia University students who have worked as teaching and research assistants elected to join a union, according to a tally released by the National Labor Relations Board on Friday, making them the first to do so since the NLRB gave graduate students the right to unionize.

The 1,602-623 vote to join an affiliate of the United Auto Workers followed the NLRB's August decision that essentially overturned its 2004 ban on graduate student unionization on private campuses.

