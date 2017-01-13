FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit to weigh union participation in nurse peer reviews
January 13, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

D.C. Circuit to weigh union participation in nurse peer reviews

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Kansas hospital will urge a federal appeals court next week to overturn a National Labor Relations Board decision that requires it to allow union participation in a peer-review process for nurses that was created under state law.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear oral argument on Jan. 18 in Menorah Medical Center's challenge to an NLRB ruling that said it violated federal labor law by denying two nurses union representation during peer-review proceedings and by rejecting their union's request for information.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2irDosG

