7 months ago
Unions challenge Wisconsin's 'right-to-work' law's agency fee ban
January 18, 2017 / 11:24 PM / 7 months ago

Unions challenge Wisconsin's 'right-to-work' law's agency fee ban

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Unions have urged a federal appeals court to strike part of Wisconsin's "right-to-work" law, arguing that U.S. labor law preempts the statute's prohibition on collecting fees from nonmembers.

Two local affiliates of the International Union of Operating Engineers told the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday that the section of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) that allows states to bar compulsory union membership does not extend to banning agency fees to cover the cost of collective bargaining and other nonpolitical expenditures.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iSPwTS

