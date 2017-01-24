FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservative group sues to protect Missouri's expected right-to-work law
January 24, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 7 months ago

Conservative group sues to protect Missouri's expected right-to-work law

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A conservative legal advocacy group has launched a bid to influence a potential voter challenge to Missouri's so-called "right-to-work" measure that state lawmakers are expected to approve soon, the group announced on Monday.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation has filed 10 lawsuits in Missouri state court, each targeting one of 10 different Missouri AFL-CIO petitions for a ballot initiative to amend the state's Constitution to protect collective bargaining against statutory limitations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kmPcyD

