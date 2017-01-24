Conservative group sues to protect Missouri's expected right-to-work law

A conservative legal advocacy group has launched a bid to influence a potential voter challenge to Missouri's so-called "right-to-work" measure that state lawmakers are expected to approve soon, the group announced on Monday.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation has filed 10 lawsuits in Missouri state court, each targeting one of 10 different Missouri AFL-CIO petitions for a ballot initiative to amend the state's Constitution to protect collective bargaining against statutory limitations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kmPcyD