7 months ago
Pilots' union sues Alaska Airlines subsidiary over changes to labor contract
#Westlaw News
January 30, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 7 months ago

Pilots' union sues Alaska Airlines subsidiary over changes to labor contract

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters filed a lawsuit on Friday that accused a Seattle-based subsidiary of Alaska Airlines Group Inc of breaking the terms of their labor contract by unilaterally adopting compensation policies for new hires.

The Airline Division of the IBT and its local affiliate sued Horizon Air Industries Inc in federal court in Seattle to stop it from giving $10,000 pilot hiring bonuses and reimbursing new pilots up to $11,000 for training.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kiPXbi

