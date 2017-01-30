Pilots' union sues Alaska Airlines subsidiary over changes to labor contract

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters filed a lawsuit on Friday that accused a Seattle-based subsidiary of Alaska Airlines Group Inc of breaking the terms of their labor contract by unilaterally adopting compensation policies for new hires.

The Airline Division of the IBT and its local affiliate sued Horizon Air Industries Inc in federal court in Seattle to stop it from giving $10,000 pilot hiring bonuses and reimbursing new pilots up to $11,000 for training.

