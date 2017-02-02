FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican lawmakers introduce national 'right-to-work' legislation
February 2, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 7 months ago

Republican lawmakers introduce national 'right-to-work' legislation

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives rolled out a national “right-to-work” bill on Wednesday that could drain union coffers by prohibiting unions from collecting fees from nonmembers that pay for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical expenses.

Representatives Steve King of Iowa and Joe Wilson of South Carolina introduced the measure, which would amend the National Labor Relations Act and the Railway Labor Act to bar agreements between unions and management calling for mandatory union membership or nonmembers to pay “fair share” or “agency” fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jZ54U5 (Additional reporting by Daniel Wiessner)

