Republican lawmakers introduce national 'right-to-work' legislation

Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives rolled out a national “right-to-work” bill on Wednesday that could drain union coffers by prohibiting unions from collecting fees from nonmembers that pay for collective bargaining and other nonpolitical expenses.

Representatives Steve King of Iowa and Joe Wilson of South Carolina introduced the measure, which would amend the National Labor Relations Act and the Railway Labor Act to bar agreements between unions and management calling for mandatory union membership or nonmembers to pay “fair share” or “agency” fees.

