The Center for Individual Rights filed a lawsuit last week challenging public sector unions’ ability to collect fees from nonmembers, nearly a year after the death of a U.S. Supreme Court justice stymied its last bid to stop that practice.

But that conservative advocacy group and its lead lawyer, Michael Carvin of Jones Day, may have to get in line behind the National Right to Work Committee, which already has seven cases on similar grounds percolating in the courts, including one that is a step away from the Supreme Court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kmc41C