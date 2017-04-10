FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 4 months ago

Union claims Oncor violated worker's rights in row over 'smart meter' testimony

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

An affiliate of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has told a federal appeals court that an electrical utility company in Texas broke federal labor law by firing a worker for his testimony raising safety concerns about digital “smart meters” at a state legislative hearing.

The union urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in a brief filed Friday to affirm a National Labor Relations Board decision finding that former Oncor Electric Delivery Co employee Bobby Reed retained the protection of the National Labor Relations Act when he testified and that his firing for what he said about the meters was unlawful.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o18hog

