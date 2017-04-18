FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fuel service workers at Newark Airport can form union - D.C. Circuit
#Westlaw News
April 18, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 4 months ago

Fuel service workers at Newark Airport can form union - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected an airline fueling services company’s challenge to a National Labor Relations Board decision that allowed its workers at Newark Liberty International Airport to unionize.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that Allied Aviation Service Company of New Jersey’s fueling workers were not covered by the Railway Labor Act, which would have put them outside of the NLRB’s jurisdiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2peKkOp

