Fuel service workers at Newark Airport can form union - D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected an airline fueling services company’s challenge to a National Labor Relations Board decision that allowed its workers at Newark Liberty International Airport to unionize.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that Allied Aviation Service Company of New Jersey’s fueling workers were not covered by the Railway Labor Act, which would have put them outside of the NLRB’s jurisdiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2peKkOp