4 months ago
Federal judge grants Southwest's bid to move union dispute to Texas
#Westlaw News
April 19, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 4 months ago

Federal judge grants Southwest's bid to move union dispute to Texas

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge has granted Southwest Airlines Co’s request to transfer a lawsuit it faces stemming from contentious negotiations with the union representing its mechanics from Arizona to Texas, where the airline is litigating a separate suit against the union.

U.S. District Judge Murray Snow in Phoenix ruled on Tuesday that enough factors weigh in favor of sending the case to federal court in Dallas, including the convenience of the parties and witnesses, the location of the evidence, and the lack of connections between the dispute and Arizona.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pDRpYB

